The Oakwood Christian Eagles saw their season-high six-game winning streak snapped with a 63-53 road loss to the Chattanooga Patriots on Thursday night.
Jacob Wellwood had 15 points for Oakwood (11-10). Garrison Baggett had 11 points. Cory Taylor and Woody Hass had eight points each, while Tyler Epperson and Phillip Davis with chipped in with four apiece.
Andrew Phillips had just two points before leaving the game with an injury in the second quarter, while Caleb Epperson added one point.
The Eagles are scheduled to play at home on Friday night against Liberty Christian. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
Results of the girls' game had not been provided as of press time.