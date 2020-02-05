An Oakwood Christian squad, depleted by injuries and illnesses, dropped to 8-15 overall with a 64-43 loss at Georgia Cumberland Academy in Calhoun on Tuesday night.
Andrew Phillips and Gavin Broadrick both had 12 points for OCA, followed by Price Ray with nine and Chase Lanham with eight. Caleb Epperson added two points and Garrett Dempsey finished with one.
The Eagles are slated to play again next Tuesday back at home against Cleveland Christian at 6:30 p.m.
The Oakwood Lady Eagles will be in action this Thursday against Lyndon Academy in the GAPPS Division I-A Region 1 tournament at Praise Academy in Powder Springs. Oakwood is seeded No. 1 for the region tournament, while Lyndon is seeded third. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m.
A win would put OCA into the championship game Friday at 6:30, while a loss would relegate them to the consolation game at 3:30 that afternoon.
A win over Thursday would also assure the Lady Eagles of a first-round state playoff game at home on Monday.