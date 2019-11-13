The Oakwood Christian Eagles evened their record to 1-1 overall with a come-from-behind 69-66 victory at Mountain View Christian on Tuesday.
Oakwood fell behind 34-24 at halftime and they were down eight points in the final period when Mountain View stretched its lead out to as many as 17 points. However, the Eagles would come storming back with 22 fourth-quarter points to pull out the three-point win.
Eight-grader Gavin Broadrick poured in a team-high 18 points and added three rebounds. Chase Lanham scored 16 points and added seven boards. Caleb Epperson dropped in 13 points and had eight rebounds, while 12 points from Price Ray gave OCA four players in double figures.
Andrew Phillips had four points and played solid defense against Mountain View point guard Isiah Roddy, while David Potthast had two points and two rebounds.
Six-foot-seven center Ladarius Chigano scored 34 points for Mountain View.
Oakwood is now 1-0 in SCAA play.