The Oakwood Christian Eagles led 16-1 after one quarter and 36-7 at halftime before rolling to a 59-18 win at Shenandoah Baptist on Friday night.
David Potthast and Chase Lanham had 12 points apiece for the Eagles, who improved to 5-0 (7-9 overall) in SCAA play. Andrew Phillips and Caleb Epperson each had eight points, while Garrett Dempsey had six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Four points each by Gavin Broadrick and Price Ray, two from Eli Dickson and one by Tomo Gilchrist completed the scoring.
Results of the girls' varsity game had not been provided as of press time.
OCA's boys will play Saturday at Cleveland Christian in a battle of conference unbeatens.