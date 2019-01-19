The Oakwood Christian Eagles took a precarious 26-20 lead into the locker room on Friday night, but held host Liberty Christian to just five field goals and 15 total points in the second half to score a 48-35 win in Riceville, Tenn.
Garrison Baggett had 12 points for OCA (6-9), who led wire-to-wire. Caleb Epperson connected on three 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. Jacob Wellwood added eight points and Andrew Phillips finished with seven.
Four points by Tyler Epperson, three from Woody Hass and two each by Cory Taylor and Phillip Davis rounded out the scoring for the Eagles, who will travel to Ridgeland on Friday to face the Panthers' JV team.
It will be the first-ever meeting on the hardwood between the two Walker County schools.