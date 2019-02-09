One night after seeing a six-game winning streak snapped, the Oakwood Christian Eagles began a new winning streak on Friday with a 57-44 home win over Liberty Christian School.
Up by just four points after the first quarter, OCA outscored the visitors 17-8 in the second quarter and never looked back in the wire-to-wire win.
The Eagles (12-10) had 47 total rebounds and 14 total assists in the victory. Tyler Epperson had a team-high 17 points and added seven boards. Woody Hass picked up 13 points to go with six rebounds, four steals and a pair of assists, while Garrison Baggett added nine points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Jacob Wellwood added seven points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Phillip Davis had six points and a team-best 17 boards, while Cory Taylor pitched in with five points.
Both Oakwood teams will be in action at home on Monday with games against Berean Academy.