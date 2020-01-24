The Oakwood Christian Eagles dropped to 7-12 on the season after a 59-37 setback to Tennessee Christian Prep School Thursday night in Cleveland, Tenn.
OCA trailed 12-6 after one quarter, but the hosts Hawks increased their lead to 30-14 by halftime against the short-handed Eagles and stretched out their advantage to 50-21 by the end of the third quarter.
The Eagles had just eight players as three missed the game with illnesses.
Gavin Broadrick had 12 points for Oakwood in the loss. Caleb added 11 points, followed by Andrew Phillips with 10 and Chase Lanham with four.
Results of the girls' game had not been provided as of press time.
OCA will be in action again on Friday with a pair of games, along with a middle school boys' game, at Rhea County Academy.