The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell to 7-11 overall after an 86-42 loss to visiting Grace Baptist of Powder Springs on Tuesday night.
Caleb Epperson and Gavin Broadrick had 10 points each. Epperson pulled down seven rebounds, while Broadrick had two. Tomo Gilchrist and Andrew Phillips each added six points. Chase Lanham added four points and six boards. David Potthast had four points and two rebounds, while Jarrett Chambers scored two points and collected four rebounds.
Both the Eagles and Lady Eagles will return to the court on Thursday for road games at TCPS in Cleveland, Tenn.