The Oakwood Christian Eagles bolted out to a 25-11 lead after one quarter in a 64-47 wire-to-wire victory over Mountain View Christian on Thursday in a game that was moved to Chickamauga.
Garrison Baggett added 13 points, while Phillip Davis and Jacob Wellwood added 11 each. Caleb Epperson finished with nine points and Cory Taylor had five. Woody Hass, Chase Lanham and Tyler Epperson each chipped in with three each. Andrew Phillips, Noah Permenter and Jacob Jones all scored two, while Thomas Buckels was mentioned as a defensive standout.
OCA (3-5 overall, 2-2 in conference play) will join the Lady Eagles for a doubleheader at Shenandoah Baptist on Tuesday.