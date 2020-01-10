The Oakwood Christian Eagles nearly ruined Senior Night for Lyndon Academy on Friday night, but ultimately fell five points short in a 62-57 loss in Woodstock that wasn't decided until the final 10 seconds of the game. The hosts hit 14 three-pointers in the victory.
Andrew Phillips had 15 points for OCA (6-8). Price Ray and Chase Lanham each finished with 13 points, followed by Gavin Broadrick with 11 and Caleb Epperson with five.
Results of the girls' game had not been provided as of press time.
Oakwood is scheduled to travel to Powder Springs Saturday morning to face Praise Academy in a pair of varsity match-ups.