The Oakwood Christian Eagles got back in the win column on Monday night with a 77-56 victory on the road at Calvary Christian.
Oakwood (8-12 overall) held a slim 17-15 lead after the first quarter, but extended its lead to 11 points at halftime before pulling away over the final two periods.
Four players finished in double figures for the Eagles, led by Gavin Broadrick's 18 points. Andrew Phillips finished with 16 points. David Potthast had 16 and Caleb Epperson finished the night with 13. Seven points from Chase Lanham, four by Tomo Gilchrist and two by Jarrett Chambers rounded out the scoring.
Oakwood's boys will be back in action on Thursday when they host Mountain View Christian at 6:30 p.m. Both the Eagles and Lady Eagles will be at home on Friday night when Praise Academy comes to Chickamauga for Senior Night at OCA. The girls' game will start at 5 p.m., while the boys' varsity game will begin following the completion of the boys' JV game.