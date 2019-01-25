The Oakwood Christian Eagles have fought back all the way to .500 after a 78-43 win at Mountain View Christian on Thursday night.
Oakwood controlled the game from the beginning and never trailed, leading 38-18 at halftime and cruising to the victory.
Jacob Wellwood drained five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points. Woody Hass had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Garrison Baggett finished with 10 points.
Caleb Epperson had two 3-pointers on his way to eight points, a total which was matched by Phillip Davis. Chase Lanham had five points. Jacob Jones finished four. Tyler Epperson dropped in three and Thomas Buckles chipped in with two for the Eagles (9-9).
Oakwood's boys will play again on Saturday at Cleveland (Tenn.) Christian. Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m.