On a record-setting night in Boynton, it was the visiting Northwest Lady Bruins who spoiled the party.
Heritage senior Emily Wiley became the school's all-time leading career scorer and she is believed to have also set a new single-game school record with 40 points. However, Northwest would hit two 3-pointers in the final seven seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime before breaking Heritage hearts with an 87-84 victory in what may likely be a preview for the Region 6-AAAA championship early next month.
Wiley came out gunning in the first half, scoring 11 points in the first quarter and 12 more in the second. Heritage led by as many as 14 points in the first half before taking a 38-29 lead into the locker room.
But Northwest refused to let the Lady Generals out of their sights.
The Lady Bruins would cut the deficit down to four early in the third quarter, only to see Heritage respond in kind. A 3-point play by Reagan Armour, a 3-pointer by Ansley Bice, a steal and lay-up by Grace Murray and a runner by Bice at the buzzer helped push the Lady Generals' lead back to 10 points, 57-47, to start the final period of play.
Once again, though, the Lady Bruins kept coming.
Northwest trailed by eight points after a bucket by Wiley with 2:47 left to play, but back-to-back baskets in the paint by standout Jada Griffin - who finished the game with 32 points of her own - would pull her team to within four points with just under two minutes to go.
The Heritage lead was still at four after a pair of free throws by Wiley with 15 seconds to play, but Northwest would see freshman Emma Allen bank in a 3-pointer from the top of the key with seven seconds to go, cutting the Lady Generals' lead down to just a single point.
Bice was fouled with 4.9 seconds to go and hit both free throws to increase her team's lead back to three. However, after rolling the ball up nearly to midcourt, Northwest got the rock to Allen, who got another good look from behind the arc just left of the top of the key. The ball would fall through the net as the buzzer sounded, tying the score at 74 and sending the game to an extra four-minute session.
Griffin scored five quick points in overtime to give her team the lead, only to see Wiley answer with five straight of her own to tie the game at 79. But a 3-point play by Griffin and a baseline jumper by Whitney Chumley pushed Northwest's advantage back to five with just over a minute remaining.
Bice would bring her team back to within two points with a long 3-pointer with one minute showing on the clock and two free throws each by Griffin and Wiley would keep the Northwest lead at two with 26 seconds to play.
Griffin was fouled and connected on 1-of-2 shots with 16.9 seconds left and, following a missed 3-point attempt by Heritage, Chumley was fouled and put on the line with 3.2 seconds remaining in the game. However, she missed both free throws, potentially giving the Lady Generals one final chance to tie it up and send the game to a second overtime.
But that chance never materialized. The 6-foot-1 Allen was able to outjump everyone and tap the long rebound back to Chumley behind the 3-point line and Heritage was unable commit a foul and stop the clock before time expired.
Griffin saw 25 of her 32 points come in the fourth quarter or overtime, while Tionna Baker had 23 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter McKenzie Brueckner connected on five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points for the Lady Bruins (19-3, 9-1).
Sixteen of Wiley's 40 points came on four 3-pointers, while Bice drained five treys and finished with 20 points. Armour had nine points, while Sarah Bandy - seeing her first action since recovering from an elbow injury suffered in the preseason - had six points. Haley Phillips finished with four and Murray chipped in with two for Heritage (15-5, 7-3).
Wiley's 40-point outburst gave her 1,553 career points going into Saturday's game. She broke the school-record of 1,513 held by Jada Hubbard.
The Lady Generals also recognized Bice during the night. The senior guard recently passed the 1,000-point mark for her standout career.
Heritage boys 60, Northwest 50
After the Lady Bruins scored 27 points in the fourth quarter in the opener, the Generals did the same to the Bruins in the nightcap, turning a 34-33 deficit at the end of the third quarter into an important region win.
Heritage (11-10, 5-5) got over half of its points in the final period at the charity stripe as they went 14-of-18 to help score the victory.
Will Allen had five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Nolan Letzgus and Kobe McAllister had 11 points each. Cade Collins finished with eight points. Nick Hanson and Cooper Terry had four points apiece, while Cade Kiniry and Walker Spruiell had two points each.
Northwest (9-13, 6-5) got 17 points from Blaine Greene.
Heritage will be back at home on Saturday as they entertain Ringgold in a pair of non-region games, starting at 6 p.m.