One night after the Ridgeland Lady Panthers recorded their first win of the season, the Ridgeland boys equaled the feat with a solid 79-65 home win over always-tough Dade County on Saturday.
Ridgeland big man Fred Norman was huge for the Panthers in the victory. Norman scored 16 of his game and career-high 35 points in the fourth quarter as he powered his team to the non-region victory.
Ethan Moyer connected on three 3-pointers to finish with nine points. Dillon Johnson had eight points. Chris Turner finished with seven and Riley Harrison had six. Five points by A'zavier Blackwell, four by Khris Walker, three from Cedric Shropshire and two by Nathan Carver would round out the scoring as Ridgeland (1-8 overall) enjoyed its biggest offensive output of the season.
"I'm really happy for the kids in getting this one," head coach Matt King said. "The boys have been really good about continuing to work in the face of failure. That's probably the toughest thing to go through as an athlete. Fred came alive and played like we all have seen in the past. Some of those buckets came easy, set up by his teammates.
"We're looking forward to the break and beginning a run at those teams that got us the first time around. There's still lots of work still to be done, but (tonight) certainly was a step in the right direction."
In the day's first game, the Lady Panthers trailed 32-24 at halftime as they were looking for their second victory in a row. However, the Lady Wolverines, behind 31 points from Tori Williams, took over in the second half for a 71-52 win.
Fran King hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for the second straight night, while D'Erika Ervin had 16 points, which included three 3-pointers. Six points from Makenzie Howard, five from Kia Wade and two each from Kiera Foster, Asia Silmon and Macie Boren capped the scoring for the Lady Panthers (1-8).
Ridgeland will play its final region game before Christmas break on Tuesday when they host LaFayette, starting at 6 p.m.