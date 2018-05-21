BASKETBALL: Maia Payne ready for her Indiana home

As any basketball aficionado will tell you, there aren’t many states in the country as crazy about the round ball as the state of Indiana.
LFO’s Maia Payne is about to learn that firsthand.
The Lady Warriors’ senior guard is all set to take her talents to the Hoosier State next season as she recently signed with Earlham College, a private, NCAA Division III college in Richmond, Indiana, located about an hour away from Indianapolis.
She said Earlham’s coaches first made contact with her after seeing her basketball stats and highlight videos online.
“They sent me up to visit a few weeks ago,” she said. “It’s a really nice campus and I really liked how welcoming they all were. They were really open to everything and it just felt like a good fit.”
Payne was the third-leading long-range shooter on an LFO squad that won a Region 6-AAA North subregion title and advanced to the state playoffs this past season.
“I’m a 3-point shooter and that’s what they’re looking for,” she added. “I’m hoping I can bring my intensity and my shooting ability to help them win some games up there.”
Watkins said Payne was the hardest working player in his program.
“When I promote my student-athletes, that’s one of the things I’m happy to say about her,” he explained. “She’s a really hard worker who’s going to give her best effort in whatever she does. She’s been a varsity team member since her freshman year. She’s always just had a leadership mentality as far as leading with her effort.
“Once the college contacted me, she and I both did some research and saw it was good fit, athletically and academically.”
Payne said it felt good to know her immediate future plans were set.
“I’m signing to play basketball, but I’m also going up for an art degree because I’m equally as passionate about that,” she added. “It’s about 6 and 1/2 hours from home, but I’m happy. I can always come back if I need to. It’s just about a day’s drive.”
Earlham competes in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference against other schools from Indiana, as well as Ohio and Kentucky.
“She went for her visit and loved it and I went out and met with the coaches as well and have continued correspondence with them,” Watkins continued. “They put together a great financial package for her and that was another factor as well.
“They play in a really tough conference and it’s going to be exciting. They’re bringing most everybody back from this past season. In fact, Maia and one other player are the only two that they have coming in, so they’re looking to be really competitive. Maia is going to be a piece of the puzzle. They needed some 3-point shooting and they’ll get that with her.”