The Georgia high school basketball website Sandysspiel.com, along with the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association, have released its postseason awards and four players in the Catoosa-Walker County area have been honored.
LaFayette senior Alex Kelehear was named to the All-State first team in Class 4A North by the GACA and was an honorable mention Class 4A selection by Sandysspiel.com. Kelehear, the Region 6-AAAA Player of the Year for the 2018-2019 season, averaged 22.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals a game for the Ramblers.
On the girls' side, Heritage senior Emily Wiley was also named to the All-State first team in Class 4A North by the GACA and was also an honorable mention Class 4A selection by Sandysspiel.com. Wiley poured in 20.3 points a game and grabbed 10 rebounds a night to earn Player of the Year honors in Region 6-AAAA.
Wiley's senior teammate, Ansley Bice, was also a Class 4A North All-State pick by the GACA. Bice, a first team selection in Region 6-AAAA, averaged 14 points and five assists a game to help the Lady Generals win the region title and advance to the state Elite Eight for the first time in school history.
And in Class 3A, LFO senior Macey Gregg was an honorable mention selection by Sandysspiel.com. Gregg averaged 19.5 points a game this past season to go with six rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals a night.
Sandysspiel.com also recognized the LaFayette Lady Ramblers as the most improved girls' team in Class 4A. LaFayette finished 13-12 this season after a 4-17 campaign last year.