The LFO Warriors and Lady Warriors both fell to 1-2 on the season as they suffered losses to the host school during the final day of play at the Chattanooga Christian Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday afternoon.
In the girls' game, the Lady Chargers bolted out to a 39-15 lead at halftime and never looked back in a 71-52 victory.
Macey Gregg blistered the nets for 28 points in the loss. Milijah Williams had 11 points and four assists. Anna Rountree dropped in eight points, while Ateana Copeland finished with four points and three rebounds.
In the boys' game, Chattanooga Christian jumped out to a 19-9 lead after the first quarter and scored 22 points in both the second and fourth quarters to claim a 74-47 victory. The Chargers hit 11 3-pointers as a team.
LFO finished with eight 3-pointers and got a team-high 14 points from Ruddy Ware. Cameron Gregg had 12 points, while Jacob King added 11. Five points from Ethan Wofford, three from Zach Coots and two from James Beddington rounded out the scoring for the Red-and-White.
LFO will begin Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday when they travel to Tallapoosa to face Haralson County starting at 6 p.m. Both teams will be back at home on Friday for a 7 p.m. doubleheader against Coahulla Creek.