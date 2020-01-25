The LFO Warriors and Lady Warriors stepped out of region to take on longtime rival Ridgeland on Saturday night and the home crowd left happy after a sweep by the Red-and-White.
LFO girls 53, Ridgeland 24
The night's opener would be close for much of the first half, but LFO would go on an 11-0 run to end the second quarter and take a 13-point lead into the locker room.
They would increase their lead to 17 by the end of the third before going on to the victory.
Milijah Williams had 16 points and Christina Collins had 14 for the Lady Warriors (8-15). Mackenzie Begley finished with nine points and Ashlyn Isbill added four.
Ateana Copeland and Madison Stookey had three points each in the victory. Sydney O'Neal picked up two points and Erie Stookey had one point while also pulling down a dozen rebounds.
Cordasia Watkins paced the Lady Panthers (4-19) with 12 points. Macie Boren collected four points, while Annabel Hill, Abrianna Ransom and McKensie Miller both had two points apiece. One point each from Kia Wade and Justice Turner rounded out the scoring.
LFO boys 66, Ridgeland 50
A back-and-forth first quarter found both teams struggling to find an offensive rhythm. However, the Warriors would begin to find their range late in the half. They would hold the Panthers without a point for over four minutes while going on a 10-0 run.
Ridgeland's Kyan Clark would beat the first-half buzzer with a 3-pointer to pull the Panthers to within 28-19 at halftime. The visitors would also score the first seven points of the third quarter and would go on to forge a 34-33 lead at the midway point of the period.
However, the momentum would swing in a big way just moments later.
The Warriors (19-4) would get two big 3-pointers by Robbie Henry and Brent Bowman to highlight a 13-0 run over the final 3:30 of the third period and Bowman would stay hot from the outside early in the fourth. The freshmen connected on three more triples in the first two minutes of the final quarter to extend the Warriors' lead to 20.
Bowman finished the night with nine of LFO's 11 treys as he went for a career-high 31 points. Jamichael Davis and Zac Coots had seven points apiece. Amari Burnett picked up six points and Henry finished with five. Four points from Cameron Lay, three from Cameron Gregg, two from James Beddington and one from Jacob King rounded out the scoring for the winners.
Ethan Moyer had 13 points for Ridgeland (7-17). Clark scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and Kobe Lewis finished with 10 points. Chris Turner picked up nine points and Jordan McLin added six.
LFO will jump back into region play on Tuesday at Sonoraville, while Ridgeland will finish out their portion of the region schedule at home on Tuesday against Walker County rival LaFayette.