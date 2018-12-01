The LFO Warriors and Lady Warriors both dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in Region 6-AAA play as they were swept at home by Coahulla Creek on Friday night.
In the opener, LFO held a slim 25-24 lead at halftime and took a 35-32 lead into the start of the fourth quarter. However, the Lady Warriors would only manage eight points in the final period as the Lady Colts rallied for the win.
Macey Gregg had a game-high 24 points for LFO. Milijah Williams hit three 3-pointers on her way to 17 points, while Mackenzie Begley had the final two points for the Warriors.
The final game of the evening saw the visiting Colts bolt out to a 15-4 advantage after the first eight minutes and never trail in a 47-31 victory over the Warriors.
Zach Coots had seven points and Ryker Nicely added six points in the loss for LFO. Carson McCammon and Ruddy Ware had five points apiece.
LFO's teams will look to get back on track Saturday as they travel to Murray County for a 6 p.m. doubleheader.