The LFO Warriors and Lady Warriors both found the going tough on the road Friday night as they each suffered a loss to the host Jackets in Calhoun.
Calhoun girls 57, LFO 45
Macey Gregg had 29 points, nine rebounds and nine steals, but it was not enough for the Lady Warriors, who fell to 10-15 overall and 7-9 in 6-AAA play in the regular season finale.
Milijah Williams added eight points. Anna Rountree had four points. Mackenzie Begley picked up three points and Ateana Copeland added one.
Calhoun boys 64, LFO 47
The Jackets led 28-17 at halftime and slowly increased their lead in the second half as they dropped the Warriors to 12-13 overall and 8-8 in region play.
Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
The Region 6-AAA tournament will begin on Monday at Ringgold High School. The brackets had not been set as of press time.