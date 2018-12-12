The LFO Lady Warriors snapped their four-game losing streak with a 63-41 home victory over visiting Adairsville on Tuesday night.
The Lady Warriors led by just one point after the end of the first quarter, but extended their lead to 34-24 at halftime. They went on to outscore the Lady Tigers in the second half, 29-17, to move to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in region play.
In the boys' contest, Adairsville cruised to a 66-35 win over the Warriors, dropping LFO to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in region play.
No individual statistics for either game were available as of press time.
LFO will load up the buses and head to Sonoraville for a pair of Region 6-AAA games on Friday.