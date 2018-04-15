One of the more versatile players to come through the Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Lady Warriors’ basketball program in recent years will be taking her talents some four hours west next season.
Senior Zarria Nelson made her choice official this past Friday as she signed with Dyersburg State Community College. The Lady Eagles are members of the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA), otherwise known as Region VII of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
DSCC plays teams across Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri, including local schools Chattanooga State and Cleveland State.
“This opportunity means a lot,” said Nelson. “It's something that I've always wanted. I never thought I would make it this far after my surgery and everything, so I'm very thankful for the opportunity.”
Nelson was an All-Region (6-AAA) selection this season after grabbing nearly five rebounds and averaging over two points and two assists a game as the Lady Warriors won the 6-AAA North regular season title and advanced to the Class 3A state tournament.
LFO head coach Dewayne Watkins called Nelson “a special player” because of her versatility.
“She played post for us her freshman and sophomore years,” Watkins explained. “I believe she played post when she transferred to Northwest (Whitfield) as a junior, but this past season (when she came back to LFO), she was a point guard for us. That was probably one of the keys to our season, her being able to control the tempo and push the tempo the way we wanted it pushed.
“Her offensive skills are still developing, but she has every other part of her game down. It’s really exciting for me to see that she is going to continue on with her career.”
The 5-foot-10 Nelson believes her ability to play multiple positions will only serve her well at the next level.
“I've played everywhere,” she said. “I had to step up and play point guard my senior year, which was a really big role for me. I love being a point guard, but I really don't care where I play (in college).
“I'm going to work on my offense while I'm there, but I'm going to bring my defense with me since I'm a defensive player. When they recruited me, they said they like the way I pushed the ball up the floor, so I'm going to try to keep doing that.
Lady Eagles head coach Charles Taylor said his team was getting “a wonderful young lady”.
“We plan to bring her in to compete on a national championship level,” Taylor said. “She'll play everything from point guard to small forward and maybe even some at power forward if we shrink the ball.”
Nelson said that she loved the small-town feeling of the school when she went for a visit.
“(Dyersburg) is a small town, but it felt like home,” she continued. “The coaches made it feel like home. Even though I'm going four or five hours away, it really doesn't seem that far away because everybody already made it feel like home. I've already met the team and I already love them. They made me feel like I belong there.”
“They are getting a person that is very energetic and someone that is a natural leader,” Watkins added. “Her teammates look up to her and I think that's going to be a benefit to her at the next level.”
Nelson said she would one day like to do social work or study psychology.
Dyersburg State finished tied for third in the conference standings this past season with Chattanooga State.