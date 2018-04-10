BASKETBALL: LFO's Macey Gregg named Catoosa County Girls' Co-Player of the Year

After a breakout sophomore season, one in which she averaged nearly 15 points and four rebounds a game, LFO’s Macey Gregg came into her junior campaign knowing two things were for certain.
One, she was going to be heavily counted upon to up her game even more and, two, she knew that she was going to have to step up despite opposing teams’ best efforts to stop her.
She succeeded on both counts.
Gregg turned in an All-Region junior season to help lead the Lady Warriors to the Class 3A state tournament. Today, the honors continue to roll in as Gregg is named Catoosa County’s Girls’ Co-Player of the Year, along with Heritage junior standout Emily Wiley.
“I’m very honored to share the award with Emily, who is a great player,” Gregg said. “I couldn’t have done this without my teammates and coaches and my family.”
The AJC All-State honorable mention pick averaged 21.2 points a game, one of the highest averages of any player in Region 6-AAA or in the entire Tri-State area.
She came within six points of tying the LFO girls’ school-record with a 41-point effort against Ridgeland, one game after setting a then-career high of 33. She also added a 30-point game that same week against Coahulla Creek, giving her 104 points in a three-game stretch, despite seeing defenses designed to slow her down.
“I feel like I’m better under pressure,” she explained. “At the beginning of the year, we struggled to find a specific offense and defense to really get us going. But later we found the perfect offense for us and it really helped me get a lot of good looks at the basket. I didn’t have to create my own shots as much.”
“She had a great year,” LFO head coach Dewayne Watkins said. “The thing about Macey is you don’t have to tell her to be assertive, offensively, and that makes my job easy, knowing we’ve got someone that’s going to go out and try to score. Even if opposing defenses are keying on her, it’s not a big deal.
“We’ve had some really good offensive players here in the past, but sometimes you had to get them going. We don’t have to do that with Macey and that’s nice to know.”
But just being a scorer, already with over 1,000 career points, only tells half the story.
She stepped up her game on both ends of the floor this past season, pulling down over five rebounds to go with nearly three steals a game. She tied for the team lead in rebounding average and led LFO in steals, assists and blocks per game.
“She doesn’t mind getting in there and doing the dirty work,” Watkins added. “She’ll rebound and play defense against the other team’s best players.”
Watkins cited a crucial late-season region game against North Murray.
“(Lady Mountaineer standout) Sarah Plemons was really giving some of our girls some problems and Macey asked ‘Coach, can I take her?’,” he recalled. “It’s a special trait to have. Not only can she give you 20 points a game, but she can also go and guard the other team’s best player.”
Gregg said she would like to take advantage of the early college signing period, but she has yet to make a final decision. Several schools, including Mercer, Tennessee-Martin, Georgia Southern, North Georgia, Alabama-Huntsville, Lee and Lipscomb all have either made offers or showed very high interest in her talents.
“The goal (next year) is to win a region championship, have another state playoff game and hopefully make it farther than we did this year,” Gregg added.
As for Watkins, he’s happy to know he’ll have his top gunner back for one more run.
“It’s exciting to know I’m going to have her for one more year because we have some high goals,” he said. “We’re also losing eight seniors, so we have to get some other young players ready to play with her.”