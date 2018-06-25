After mulling over offers from the likes of Mercer, Tennessee-Martin, Georgia Southern, Alabama-Huntsville, Lee and Lipscomb, rising LFO senior basketball player Macey Gregg has decided to stay a little closer to home.
Gregg, one of the top players and scorers in the entire Tri-State area, used Twitter to verbally commit to the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega on Monday.
“Ever since I first visited their campus, it just felt right,” Gregg explained. “Everyone that talked to me about (North Georgia) always told me that there was an undeniable feeling about it being the right place. It became the base school for everywhere else I considered. I love the campus and the coaches and I’ve already met most of the girls on the team.”
After averaging 15 points a game in a breakout sophomore campaign, Gregg poured in 21.2 points per game this past season for the Lady Warriors, while also averaging adding 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals a night.
She was an All-Region (6-AAA) first team selection, an All-State honorable mention selection by the Atlanta Journal and Constitution and the Catoosa County Girls’ Co-Player of the Year. LFO went on to win the 6-AAAA North subregion title and qualify the state tournament.
She also came within six points of tying the LFO girls’ single-game school-record with a 41-point effort against Ridgeland.
The Nighthawks are losing four seniors from last season’s 29-5 squad that went 19-3 in Peach Belt Conference play and won the PBC Tournament. They were the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional Tournament, but lost 75-71 to No. 1-seeded and host Carson-Newman in finals.
Gregg had originally said she was eyeing a commitment by the end of the July, but decided the time was right to do it now.
“July is a big recruiting period for girls’ basketball,” Gregg added. “Not that I was over (the recruiting process), but it was starting to get exhausting, so I went ahead and made my decision so I can go ahead and start preparing for the next level.”