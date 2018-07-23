BASKETBALL: LFO’s Jerry Jones announces retirement

After a coaching career spanning 52 seasons and over 600 career victories, Jerry Jones has made the difficult decision to retire.
The legendary northwest Georgia head basketball coach made the decision official on July 18, citing health issues that have been increasing in the past month.
Jones has battled health issues in the past few years. He developed very serious complications following prostate surgery in 2014, but in typical gritty, Jerry Jones style, battled back to return his familiar spot on the LFO bench.
However, with a heart procedure scheduled and saying he wanted what was best for the players and the LFO program, the 75-year-old Jones said he felt the decision was necessary with the start of the school year just around the corner.
Jones, who graduated from Dalton in 1961, coached briefly at Jordan High School in Columbus and at Westside-Macon, but spent the bulk of his career in Catoosa County.
He served as head coach at Ringgold and LFO and also coached briefly at Northwest Whitfield and North Georgia Christian, but it is his long stints with the Tigers and Warriors that he will be most remembered for, especially at LFO where the gym was named for him in 2010.
Jones guided three different teams to the state’s Sweet 16 and picked up his milestone 600th win in January of 2016 with a 50-47 overtime victory against Gordon Central.
LFO Athletic Director Chris Eaves has a unique perspective on Jones, having had him as a teacher and a coach while attending LFO as a student and coaching alongside him in later years.
“I sat in his classroom and I ran track for him,” said Eaves. “He’s a legacy, whether you’re talking about him as a teacher or a coach. He’s just had such a huge affect on the students he coached and taught and the teachers that were his peers.
“His retirement will leave a void we won’t be able to fill because you don’t replace a Jerry Jones. It really hasn’t hit us all yet, but we’ll just have to move forward.”
Eaves added that the school wants to find a new coach quickly, but said they will not rush the decision.
“We’ll find the right person and it will be soon,” he added. “We want to give the new coach time to get his people in place and build relationships.”