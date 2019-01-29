LFO High School moved up its home doubleheader versus Sonoraville by one day in advance of potential bad weather and gutted it out a sweep in the Region 6-AAA contests on Monday.
LFO girls 47, Sonoraville 46
Bouyed by a career-high 12 points from Mackenzie Begley, the Lady Warriors moved to 10-14 overall and 7-8 in region play.
Milijah Williams had 13 points, followed by Anna Rountree with nine and Macey Gregg with seven. Madison Stookey added four and Dekeia Rowe dropped in two.
LFO boys 44, Sonoraville 42
The Warriors overcame a two-point first quarter to battle back and tie the game at 36 all at the end of regulation. Then in the extra session, junior Zach Coots stepped to the free throw line and connected on two shots with eight seconds left to lift the Warriors to the victory.
Coots finished with 12 points, while Ruddy Ware led LFO (12-12, 8-7) with a game-high 22 points. Ethan Wolford added four points, while Deandre Rowe, Cameron Gregg and James Beddington all had two points each. LFO went 12-of-16 from the free throw line on the night, while the Phoenix connected on 17-of-30 attempts.
With the victory, LFO assured itself of a first-round bye in the region tournament, which is scheduled to begin next week.
LFO will close out the regular season on Friday with a doubleheader at Calhoun, starting at 7 p.m.