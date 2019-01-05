The LFO Warriors and Ridgeland Panthers displayed their talents before Chattanooga-area television audience on Saturday night and fans in attendance and sitting at home on their living room couches enjoyed an entertaining basketball game.
Down by a single point at the end of the first quarter, LFO would double up Ridgeland in the second period, 16-8, before going on to score a 56-47 victory over their longtime rivals.
LFO (9-8) would enjoy a successful night at the free throw line as the Red-and-White made 17-of-23 attempts. They led 24-17 at intermission and extended the lead to 12 points by the end of the third quarter.
Jacob King and Cameron Gregg had 14 points each in the victory. Ruddy Ware finished with 12 points, while James Beddington had six points, including a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line.
Fred Norman scored a team-high 13 points for Ridgeland (2-14). A'zavier Blackwell had nine points. Riley Harrison finished with eight, followed by Ethan Moyer and Nathan Carver with six each.
The first game of the night followed a somewhat similar script as LFO's girls used a big second quarter pull away for a 71-32 victory.
LFO led 16-8 after the first quarter and would extend its lead to 40-19 at halftime before adding to it in the third period.
Anna Rountree had a game-high 18 points for LFO (7-10). Milijah Williams had 17 points and Macey Greg finished with 14.
D'Erika Ervin had a team-high 13 points for the Lady Panthers (3-14). Fran King finished with eight points, while Ridgeland enjoyed a solid night at the charity stripe, making 14 of their 19 attempts.