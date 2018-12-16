One night after their triple-overtime thriller at Sonoraville, the LFO Warriors came back down to earth with a 54-41 home loss to Calhoun on Saturday.
The Warriors scored just 24 points through the first three quarters before finally getting their offense cranked up in the fourth. However, it would be too little too late for the Red-and-White.
Jacob King had 12 points and Cameron Gregg finished with 10 in the loss. Riley Mosier had seven points. Zach Coots and Cameron Lay each finished with three points, while Deandre Rowe and Ryker Nicely had two each. James Bennington and Carson McCammon each had one point to round out the scoring for LFO (5-6, 4-4).
The night's first game saw the Lady Warriors move to 4-7 overall and 3-5 in Region 6-AAA with a 70-57 win over the Lady Jackets.
Macey Gregg poured in 23 points, followed by Milijah Williams with 17 and Anna Rountree with eight. Trinity Shortt, Alesya McBurnett and Dekeia Rowe each had four points, while Kyla Orr added three. Gabby Ware, Ateana Copeland and Madison Stookey all had two points and Erie Stookey adding one point at the foul line.
The Warriors and Lady Warriors will travel to Heritage on Monday for 6 p.m. doubleheader.