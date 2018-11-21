The LFO Lady Warriors scored the first 29 points of the game on Tuesday as they ran away and hid from East Ridge, 54-11, on the first night of the Chattanooga Christian Thanksgiving Classic.
LFO (1-0) blasted out of the gates to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and scored the first eight points of the second quarter before the Lady Pioneers finally got on the board with 5:30 left before halftime.
Macey Gregg had 19 points, seven steals, six rebounds and five assists in the season opener. Milijah Williams had 14 points, five steals and three assists. Anna Rountree finished with six points, while Aetana Copeland had four points and nine boards. Megan Oliver scored four, Alesya McBurnett with three and Mackenie Bagley and Dekeia Rowe had two each.
The final game of the night saw the Warriors hang tough with the McCallie Blue Tornado for a half before the Chattanooga private school powerhouse pulled away in the second half.
McCallie led 27-22 at the break, but ran away after outscoring LFO (0-1), 18-0, in the third quarter. McCallie would go on to the 68-31 victory.
Ruddy Ware scored 14 points in the loss. Jacob King had nine points on three 3-pointers. Carson McCammon added five points, while Ryker Nicely (two) and Zach Coots (one) rounded out the scoring.
LFO's teams will be back in action on Friday at Chattanooga Christian as they take on Lookout Valley at 2 and 3:30 p.m. They will close out play in the Classic on Saturday with 3 and 4:30 p.m. games against the host school.