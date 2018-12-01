The LFO Warriors rebounded from Friday night's home loss to Coahulla Creek by using a big second-half to win 63-48 over Murray County in Chatsworth on Saturday.
The Indians held a slim 24-23 lead at halftime, but the Warriors would drop 20 points and both the third and fourth quarters to pull away.
Jacob King went 11-for-14 at the free throw line and finished with 17 points. He also finished with double digits in rebounds. Ruddy Ware had 14 points and collected six steals. Cameron Gregg had nine points, while Zach Coots added seven. The LFO coaches also praised Coots and Ryker Nicely for their defense in the paint.
LFO moved to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in Region 6-AAA play.
In the girls' game, the Lady Warriors dropped a 58-49 decision to fall to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in region play. Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.