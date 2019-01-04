The LFO Warriors and Lady Warriors picked up region victories on Friday as they slipped past visiting Haralson County in a pair of low-scoring contests.
In the opener, the Lady Warriors trailed 21-13 at halftime, but held the Lady Rebels to just six points in the second half as they rallied for a 33-27 victory.
LFO improved to 6-10 overall and 5-4 in the region with the win.
In the boys' game, LFO outscored the visitors 11-0 in the first quarter, led 20-8 at halftime, extended its lead even more in the third quarter, but had to stave off a late Rebel rally to score a 48-41 win.
The Warriors upped their record to 8-8 overall and 5-4 in 6-AAA.
Individual scoring for both games had not been provided as of press time.
LFO will step out of region for a pair of games at Ridgeland on Saturday.