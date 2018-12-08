The LFO Warriors fell behind by 20 points at North Murray on Saturday, battled back to cut the gap to three points with a minute to play, but got no closer in a 56-47 loss to the Mountaineers.
North Murray enjoyed a huge advantage at the free throw line as they connected on 20-of-28 attempts, compared to just 9-of-14 for the Warriors.
Cameron Gregg led LFO with 13 points. Ruddy Ware had 11 and Zach Coots picked up 10. Jacob King had eight points and Deandre Rowe scored five to round out the scoring for the Warriors.
LFO fell to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in Region 6-AAA play with the loss.
In the girls' game, the Lady Warriors endured a 57-26 loss as they fell to 2-6 overall in 1-4 in region play.
Milijah Williams had 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds for the Lady Warriors. Macey Gregg scored five points. Erie Stookey had four, followed by Anna Rountree and Alesya McBurnett with two each. Gabby Ware chipped in with one.
LFO will be back at home this Tuesday to take on Adairsville in a doubleheader, starting at 6 p.m.