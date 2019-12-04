The LFO Lady Warriors jumped out to a 34-13 lead at halftime and coasted to a 57-39 victory over visiting Haralson County in the Region 6-AAA opener on Tuesday night.
It was a huge night for freshman Christina Collins, who poured in a career-high 30 points, while also grabbing five rebounds. Milijah Williams drained three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.
LFO (3-2, 1-0) forced the Lady Rebels into 17 turnovers on the night, while committing just 11 turnovers itself.
LFO boys 63, Haralson County 24
The night's second game was an even bigger blowout as the Warriors turned a five-point first-quarter lead into a 31-14 advantage at the break before holding the Rebels to just 10 points in the second half.
Jacob King, Brent Bowman and Jamichael Davis all scored 10 points apiece for the Warriors (4-1, 1-0). Robbie Henry added nine points and Cameron Gregg finished with six as 10 different players got into the scoring column for the Red-and-White.
LFO will travel south to take on Coahulla Creek in a region doubleheader on Friday before returning home to face Murray County in another pair of region games on Saturday.