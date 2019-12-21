The LFO Warriors will play for the South Crest Bank Holiday Tournament boys' championship Saturday night at Gordon Lee High School.
LFO punched its ticket to the finals with a 66-52 win over the host Trojans on Friday night.
The Warriors (9-3) saw three freshmen score in double figures. Brent Bowman had 18 points, followed by Jamichael Davis with 16 and Amari Burnett with 11. Davis went 9 of 12 at the free throw line to help put it away. Jacob King added eight points and Zac Coots went for seven.
Sam Norton had 15 points for Gordon Lee (3-9). Weston Beagles added 13, followed by Will Carswell with 10 and Logan Simerley with seven.
The Warriors' opponent in the finals will be Chattooga, who used a late 8-0 run to knock off Ringgold, 59-47, in a semifinal game in Summerville on Friday night.
Freshman O'Reilly Matthews hit three straight 3-pointers late in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 27-25 lead at halftime.
Chattooga would regain the lead in the third quarter, but Ringgold (3-9) would whittle the lead down to 46-45 with three minutes remaining. However, the Indians would use two 3-pointers to key an 8-0 run and pull away for the victory.
Matthews hit five 3-pointers on the night and finished with 21 points. Jayden Williams had 11 points and Logan Hullender finished with eight.
The Ridgeland Panthers suffered their second straight loss in the tournament with a 73-52 loss to Soddy-Daisy in a consolation bracket game.
The Trojans enjoyed a 42-27 lead at halftime and stretched out their advantage by outscoring the Panthers 25-9 in the third quarter.
Kyan Clark had 10 points for Ridgeland (3-10). Kobe Lewis finished with nine points. Chris Turner had eight and Jordan Blackwell added seven. The scoring was rounded out by six points from Ethan Moyer, five each from Jordan McLin and Kai Johnson and two from King Mason.
Saturday's boys games will all be played at Gordon Lee, starting with Ridgeland against Hixson in the seventh-place game at 11:30 a.m. Hixson lost to Dade County on Friday night, 74-64.
The fifth-place game will pit Dade County against Soddy-Daisy at 2:30 p.m., followed by the third-place game between Ringgold and Gordon Lee at 5:30. LFO and Chattooga will face off for the title at 8:30.
On the girls' side of the tournament, Dade County advanced to the championship with a narrow 49-46 win over Gordon Lee on Friday night.
Jayda Wood and Tori Williams had 13 points each for the Lady Wolverines. Gracie O'Neal led the Lady Trojans (2-10) with 20 points. Emma McGraw added 10 and Skye Alexander finished with seven.
Dade County will face Cass in the finals after the Lady Colonels took down Pickens, 91-66, at Chattooga High School on Friday.
In the consolation bracket, LFO (5-7) got 28 points from freshman Christina Collins in a 37-31 victory over Hixson. Madison Stookey had three points, while Gracie Cochran, Mackenzie Begley and Sydney O'Neal all finished with two each.
Saturday's seventh-place game between Hixson and the Ridgeland-Chattooga loser will begin at 10 a.m. at Gordon Lee. LFO was scheduled to take on the Ridgeland-Chattooga winner in the fifth-place game at 1 p.m. Results of the Ridgeland-Chattooga game had not been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee and Pickens, who met in a game in Jasper on Dec. 10, will square off again in the third-place game at 4 p.m., while the final between Dade County and Cass is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip-off. Both of those games will also take place at Gordon Lee.