The LFO boys ran their record to 13-3 overall and 7-2 in Region 6-AAA by steamrolling Haralson County, 75-44, in Tallapoosa on Tuesday night.
Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
LFO girls 38, Haralson County 30
The opener saw the Lady Warriors close out the first half on an 11-4 run and connect on 9 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to hang on for a victory over the Lady Rebels.
Milijah Williams hit two 3-pointers and scored eight of her team-high 16 points in the late second-quarter run. Williams also led the team with five rebounds, while Christina Collins had eight points and three steals.
Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Warriors (6-10, 3-6) was Sydney O'Neal with five points, Ateana Copeland with four, Mackenzie Begley with three and Madison Stookey with two.
LFO will be back at home on Friday to face Coahulla Creek before going on the road Saturday to take on Murray County.