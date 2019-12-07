After scoring 30 points in her most recent outing, LFO freshman Christina Collins upped the bar even more on Friday night.
The rookie standout poured in 33 points, including a 14 of 16 performance at the free throw line, and the Lady Warriors hung on for a 54-53 region victory at Coahulla Creek.
LFO (4-2 overall, 2-0 Region 6-AAA) used a 10-2 run in the second quarter to forge a 28-25 lead at halftime and the game would remain close throughout.
Down 53-50 in the closing stages of the fourth quarter, the Lady Warriors got a 3-pointer from Milijah Williams to tie the game and, after coming up with a steal, Collins stepped to the line and hit 1 of 2 free tosses to put her team up by a point.
The Lady Colts would draw a foul in the waning seconds and went to the line with a chance to tie or possibly win the game. However, both shots were off the mark and LFO was able to escape with the victory.
Collins also grabbed 10 rebounds and collected four steals. Williams finished with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists. Ateana Copeland had three points and four rebounds, while Sydney O'Neal scored two points and grabbed four boards.
Kaitlyn Richards had 13 points for Coahulla Creek.
LFO boys 42, Coahulla Creek 28
Both teams struggled offensively in the first half, especially in the first quarter as the Colts led 3-2 after the first eight minutes and 14-12 at halftime.
However, while the home team continued to struggle offensively in the second half, LFO begin to find its range and pulled away over the final two periods to pick up the region victory.
Cameron Gregg had 12 points for the Warriors (5-1, 2-0), followed by Brent Bowman with nine and Jamichael Davis with seven.
Gage Seibenhener had eight points for the Colts.