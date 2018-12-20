In the first round of the Mistletoe Madness Tournament at North Murray High School on Thursday, the LFO Warriors connected on 10 3-pointers, six coming in the first quarter. However, the Northwest Whitfield Bruins caught fire in the fourth quarter and edged out the Warriors, 73-67.
Ruddy Ware had 20 points and Jacob King had 19 for LFO, who were missing two key contributors due to injuries. Riley Mosier finished 11 points. Zach Coots had six points and James Beddington had four, followed by Robbie Henry with three and Carson McCammon and Deandre Rowe with two points each.