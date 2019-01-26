Down 28-15 at halftime, the LFO Warriors battled back to close within 37-34 at the end of the third quarter on Friday night. However, they could not get over the hump and ultimately dropped a 53-44 Region 6-AAA decision at Adairsville.
Still without the injured Jacob King, Ruddy Ware tried to pick up the slack and finished with 23 points, but he was the only Warrior in double figures on the night.
Zach Coots had seven points. Cameron Gregg and Ethan Wofford had five points each, while Deandre Rowe and Carson McCammon both head two for LFO (11-11, 7-7).
LFO girls 47, Adairsville 29
Milijah Williams and Anna Rountree each poured in 20 points for the Lady Warriors, who moved to 9-13 overall and 6-8 in 6-AAA. Dekeia Rowe added four points, followed by Madison Stookey with two and Alesya McBurnett with one.
LFO will host Heritage in a non-region doubleheader Saturday at 6 p.m.