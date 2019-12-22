The LFO Warriors trailed by six points after one quarter, but would come back to defeat Chattooga, 51-41, to claim the boys' championship in the South Crest Bank Holiday Tournament at Gordon Lee High School on Saturday.
LFO (10-3) would outscore the Indians 13-3 in the second quarter to forge a 24-20 lead at the break. The Indians would rally to cut the deficit to one, 30-29, going into the final quarter of play. However, a 21-point fourth quarter would finally put the Warriors over the top.
It was a balanced offensive attack for the Red-and-White. Brent Bowman and Jamichael Davis each had 11 points. Jacob King finished with nine. Robbie Henry had eight. Zac Coots finished with seven and Cameron Lay added five.
Cash Allen and Malachi Jackson had eight points each for Chattooga.
Cass would win the girls' championship, rallying from 11 points down at halftime to beat Dade County, 51-46.
Chattooga girls 47, LFO 41
The Lady Warriors took a 24-15 lead at halftime, but saw it evaporate in the second half as they fell to Chattooga in the fifth-place game of the South Crest Bank Holiday Tournament at Gordon Lee High School on Saturday.
The Lady Indians rallied to tie the score at 31 apiece early in the fourth quarter and then put the game away with a 9-0 run.
Milijah Williams scored 11 points for LFO (5-8). Christina Collins had nine points and seven rebounds and Sydney O'Neal finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
LFO's next games will be Jan. 3 when they host Sonoraville as Region 6-AAA play resumes.