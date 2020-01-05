An outstanding season for the LFO Warriors continued on Saturday with a big 65-51 home victory over Region 6-AAA rival Calhoun.
LFO jumped out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter of play, thanks to 12 points by freshman Brent Bowman. The Warriors would increase their advantage to 37-25 at halftime and went on to the victory, thanks to a big night from behind the arc and at the free throw line.
The Warriors hit six 3-pointers as a team and were nearly perfect from the charity stripe, connecting on 15 of 17 attempts.
Bowman had 20 points to pace LFO (12-3, 6-2). Jacob King finished with 12 points. Zac Coots poured in 10 and Amari Burnett finished with eight.
Calhoun girls 48, LFO 36
The Lady Jackets led by a single point after the first quarter and took a 25-21 lead into the locker room before stretching things out in the second half.
Individual scoring for the Lady Warriors (5-10, 2-6) was not available as of press time.
LFO will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Tallapoosa for a region doubleheader against Haralson County. The girls' game will tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys' game to follow.