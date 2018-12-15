It's been something of an up-and-down season for the LFO Warriors thus far, but Friday night was definitely a big-time up.
The Red-and-White walked into the gym at Sonoraville High School and outlasted the Phoenix, 67-66, in a triple-overtime barnburner.
Four players finished in double figures for the Warriors, led by Cameron Gregg's 17 points, which included four 3-pointers. Ruddy Ware had 15 points, followed by Jacob King with 12 and Riley Mosier with 10. Mosier also had a pair of 3-pointers on the night. Zach Coots finished with nine points and Deandre Rowe scored four for LFO (5-5, 4-3).
In the girls' game, a 28-point fourth quarter would not be enough as the Lady Warriors fell to 3-7 overall and 2-5 in Region 6-AAA with a 71-54 loss to the Lady Phoenix.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
LFO will be at home on Saturday to take on Calhoun in a region doubleheader that begins at 6 p.m.