The LFO Warriors will be taking plenty of momentum with them to Chatsworth for the Region 6-AAAA tournament next week.
The Warriors closed out the regular season by winning 14 of their final 15 games and they made it four in a row on Friday night with a 78-67 win at Calhoun, spoiling Senior Night for the Jackets.
LFO trailed 35-30 at halftime, but would come back in the final two quarters to tie the game at 64 and send it to overtime. From there, freshman Jamichael Davis scored 10 of his 22 points as the Warriors outscored Calhoun, 16-3, in the extra session. Davis finished with a triple-double.
Cameron Gregg had 17 points and Jacob King added 16 in the victory. Amari Burnett finished with nine points. Brent Bowman and Zac Coots scored six apiece and James Beddington chipped in with two.
LFO (21-4, 13-3) will be the No. 2 seed for the region tournament at North Murray High School next week. The Warriors' first game will be Friday at 5:30 p.m. in a semifinal match-up. By virtue of their No. 2 seed, LFO has already qualified for the state playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons.
Calhoun girls 55, LFO 50
The Lady Jackets outscored the Lady Warriors, 15-7, in the third quarter to take control of the game for good.
Christina Collins had 22 points and six rebounds for LFO. Milijah Williams finished with 11 points and Mackenzie Begley added eight. Sydney O'Neal had five points. Ateana Copeland finished with two, as did Madison Stookey, who also pulled down six boards.
LFO (8-17, 3-13) will take part in the 6-AAA tournament at North Murray next week. Brackets for the girls' tournament will not officially be set until Saturday, but it is expected that the Lady Warriors' tournament opener will be Tuesday at 4 p.m.