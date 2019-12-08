The LFO Warriors capped a tremendous first week in Region 6-AAA play with dominating victories over Haralson County and Coahulla Creek before finishing up with their biggest victory of the season to date, a 70-57 victory over No. 9-ranked Murray County on Saturday.
The Warriors took an early lead from the onset and were able to slowly extend their advantage throughout the rest of the night.
Cameron Gregg had a monster night for the Red-and-White with 27 points. The junior connected on five 3-pointers and was a perfect 12 of 12 from the free throw line.
A pair of freshmen also had big nights. Brent Bowman hit four 3-pointers and sunk both of his free throw attempts to finish with 16 points, while Jamichael Davis had two 3-pointers and went to 6 of 8 from the stripe to finish with 14 points.
As a team, LFO (6-1, 3-0) made a dozen 3-pointers and was 20 of 22 at the line.
The night's first game saw the Lady Warriors' two-game winning streak snapped with a 49-47 loss to the Lady Indians.
Christina Collins had 19 points to go with 12 rebounds and Millijah Williams added 11 as the Lady Warriors fought back from a 36-24 halftime deficit to close the gap in the fourth quarter. Kyla Orr had six points and Sydney O'Neal recorded three steals.
LFO fell to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in region play with the loss.
Coahulla Creek sweeps Ringgold
One night after a big win over state-ranked Sonoraville, the Lady Tigers couldn't find the same magic against visiting Coahulla Creek.
The Lady Colts took advantage of a cold shooting night by the home team to lead 29-12 at halftime en route to the victory 53-29.
Sarah Headrick had eight points for Ringgold (3-3, 2-1), followed by Riley Nayadley with seven and Rachel Lopez with five. Rachel Akers led the way with eight rebounds and Sydney Pittman dished out three assists. The Lady Tigers went 14 of 19 at the free throw line.
The boys' game saw the Tigers unable to hang on to a 19-14 advantage at intermission as the Colts scored 19 points in the third quarter alone before hanging on for a 41-40 win.
Logan Hullender had 17 points and nine rebounds as Ringgold dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in 6-AAA play.