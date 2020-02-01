Two of our local teams in the Region 6-AAA basketball tournaments are already assured spots in the state tournaments, while two more will have to play their way in next week.
North Murray High School in Chatsworth will host the region tournaments starting on Monday.
The Ringgold boys are seeded eighth in the field. They will take on ninth-seeded Haralson County at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The Tigers will have to win on Monday and again on Tuesday and on Thursday to qualify for state and earn a semifinal game against top-seeded North Murray on Friday night.
The second-seeded LFO boys have received a bye into the semifinals. They will play Friday at 5:30 p.m.
On the girls' side, seventh-seeded LFO will take on sixth-seeded Murray County at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors will need to win on Tuesday and again on Thursday against Coahulla Creek to qualify for the state tournament. They would play second-seeded Sonoraville in a semifinal game on Friday.
Meanwhile, top-seeded Ringgold also received a bye into the semifinals. The Lady Tigers will play their first game of the tournament Friday night at 7 p.m.
