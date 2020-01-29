The LFO Warriors reached two big milestones on Tuesday night following a 60-45 victory at Sonoraville.
The win gave LFO 20 on the season as the Red-and-White improved to 20-4 overall and 12-3 in Region 6-AAA play. More importantly, however, the victory allowed the Warriors to punch their ticket to the state playoffs for the first time since the 2002-2003 season.
The victory sewed up the No. 2 seed for the upcoming region tournament at North Murray High School. With that No. 2 seed, LFO will get a bye all the way to the semifinals, assuring them of being one of the four teams from the region to advance to the Class AAA state playoffs.
The Warriors led 34-21 at halftime against the Phoenix and pushed the lead out to 57-30 after the third quarter before coasting to the win.
Jamichael Davis scored 17 points in the victory. Cameron Gregg had 13 points and Brent Bowman finished with nine. Jacob King and Zac Coots had six points each, followed by five from Amari Burnett and four by Cameron Lay.
Sonoraville girls 59, LFO 34
The Lady Phoenix poured in 41 points in the first half and were never threatened as they picked up the region victory.
Christina Collins had 14 points for the Lady Warriors (8-16, 3-12) and Mackenzie Begley added 11. Five points from Milijah Williams, three from Riley White and one by Gracie Cochran rounded out the scoring.
LFO will conclude the regular season at home on Friday with region games against Calhoun, starting at 7 p.m.