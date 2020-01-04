Down by as many as 14 points in the first half, the LFO Warriors staged a comeback on Friday night and picked up their fourth consecutive victory with a 62-57 home victory over Sonoraville.
Brent Bowman scored a game-high 19 points for the Warriors, who improved to 11-3 overall and 5-3 in Region 6-AAA play.
The first game of the evening saw the Lady Phoenix start to take over in the second quarter after a low-scoring first quarter before claiming a 59-35 victory.
Christina Collins had 21 points for the Lady Warriors (5-9, 3-5), followed by Milijah Williams with six and Ateana Copeland with three.
Calhoun will come to LFO for region games on Saturday, starting with the girls' varsity game at 6 p.m.