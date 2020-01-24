Down 16 points at home at halftime is not the most ideal of situations, but it did not turn out to be a problem for the LFO Warriors who came storming back in the second half to post a 51-39 Region 6-AAA victory over Adairsville on Friday night.
A horrendous first half saw the Warriors manage just 11 points and go into the locker room down 27-11. However, LFO would heat up on offense in the second half while they clamped down on defensive end.
Brent Bowman connected on three 3-pointers in the third quarter alone. The freshmen had four threes on the night and also went 6 of 7 at the free throw line to finish with a game-high 20 points.
Jamichael Davis had three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, followed by Jacob King with eight, Robbie Henry with four and Cameron Lay and Cameron Gregg with three points each.
The Warriors also held Adairsville to just three field goals and 12 total points in the second half as they improved to 18-4 overall and 11-3 in region play.
LFO girls 51, Adairsville 41
The Lady Warriors snapped a five-game skid and improved to 3-11 in region play (7-15 overall) with the win.
Milijah Williams had 20 points to pace the Red-and-White, followed by 15 from Christina Collins, nine from Mackenzie Begley, five from Ateana Copeland and two from Erie Stookey.
LFO will be back at home again on Saturday night to take on Ridgeland in a non-region doubleheader. LFO will play their final regular season road games of the season on Tuesday when they make the drive to Sonoraville.