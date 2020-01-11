The LFO Warriors used a big fourth quarter to win their seventh consecutive game, 62-36, Friday night over Coahulla Creek in Fort Oglethorpe.
The Warriors (14-3, 8-2) led 20-10 after one quarter and 36-24 at halftime, but some sloppy play allowed the visiting Colts to whittle the gap down to 10 points by the end of the third quarter.
But LFO would respond in a big way as they outscored the visitors from Varnell, 16-2, over the final eight minutes. Brent Bowman drained four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, while Jacob King and Jamichael Davis had 13 points each.
LFO hit eight 3-pointers as a team and went a combined 10 of 12 at the free throw line on the night.
Coahulla Creek girls 69, LFO 32
The Lady Warriors fell to 6-11 overall and 3-7 in Region 6-AAA play following the home loss.
Christina Collins led LFO with 15 points. Milijah Williams picked up eight points. Ateana Copeland had five points, while Mackenzie Begley and Ashlyn Isbill both scored two.
LFO also announced on Friday night that Saturday's region doubleheader at Murray County had been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather. A make-up date has not yet been announced.