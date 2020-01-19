Senior Jacob King scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half as part of a double-double to help lift LFO to a ninth consecutive victory on Saturday.
The Warriors led 29-22 at halftime and went on to pick up a 62-52 non-region victory at cross county rival Heritage to improve to 16-3 overall.
Jamichael Davis and Brent Bowman both had 10 points apiece for LFO. Zac Coots finished with eight points, followed by Cameron Lay with six, Robbie Henry with four and Amari Burnett with three.
Cooper Terry had 17 points for the Generals (8-14). Cade Kiniry added 12 points, while Carson Palmer and Kobe McAlister finished with eight points apiece. Two points each by Nick Hanson, Caden Snyder and Ethan Lovell, along with one point by Mitchell Kennedy, capped the scoring for Heritage.
Heritage girls 44, LFO 31
Brooke Matherly scored 13 points as the Lady Generals got back in the win column. Lauren Mock and Gracie Murray each had 10 points as Heritage improved to 5-17 overall.
Individual scoring for the Lady Warriors (6-13) had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage will host Ridgeland in a Region 6-AAAA doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m., while LFO will go on the road to Chatsworth to take on North Murray in a pair of Region 6-AAA contests. The girls' game also will tip off at 6 p.m. The LFO boys currently trail the front-running Mountaineers in the region standings.