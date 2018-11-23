The LFO Warriors jumped out to a 22-10 lead after one quarter and ran away from the Lookout Valley Yellow Jackets with a 59-24 victory at the Chattanooga Christian Thanksgiving Classic on Friday afternoon.
Ruddy Ware had 16 points for the Warriors (1-1). Cameron Gregg had 15 points, followed by Jacob King with 13. Zach Coots added five points. Ethan Wofford finished with three. Riley Mosier, Carson McCammon and Ryker Nicely had two points apiece, while Zion Martin finished with one.
In the girls' game, the Lady Warriors were outscored 21-4 in the second quarter and were not able to make up the deficit as they lost to the Lady Jackets, 53-45.
Macey Gregg poured in a team-high 26 points to go with nine rebounds and four steals. Milijah Williams had nine points, four assists and five steals. Anna Rountree had five points, Alesya McBurnett had three points and Mackenzie Begley added two to round out the scoring for LFO (1-1).
Both teams will finish up play in the Classic on Saturday as they take on the host teams starting at 3 p.m.